Nerja celebrates World Theatre Day

By Tamsin Brown • 29 March 2022 • 23:58

Image: Nerja Town Hall

On March 26, the Nerja Town Hall celebrated World Theatre Day with a selection of performances from two local groups.

The Nerja Town Hall celebrated World Theatre Day on Saturday, March 26, at the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre with a selection of theatrical pieces performed by two local theatre groups, the Municipal Theatre Group for the Elderly and Pies Sucios.

The deputy mayor, Francisco Arce, described the event as “a day that we can enjoy and use to promote values and coexistence through theatre” when he presented it on Friday, accompanied by the councillor for the Elderly, Elena Gálvez, and the director of the event, Rocío Delgado.

Gálvez said that the day offered “a wide range of small, fresh and innovative stage performances, performed by the elderly of our municipality”. There was also a piece specially created to commemorate International Women’s Day.

World Theatre Day is celebrated on March 27 each year and was established by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 1961 with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of theatre for culture worldwide.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.