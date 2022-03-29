By Joshua Manning • 29 March 2022 • 19:38

Paralympian auctions gold medal to support Ukrainian army Image Credit: Instagram

A Ukrainian Paralympian is auctioning his 2020 gold medal to raise money for the Ukrainian army.

Sergey Emelyanov a Ukrainian paracanoeist who won the gold at the 2016 and 2020 Summer Paralympics is auctioning his 2020 gold medal to raise money for the Ukrainian army.

The Paralympian took to social media stating:

“Dear Friends! We ask you to strengthen the protection of our soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the defence of Ukraine! The biggest need now is armor. We have more defenders of our Motherland than ammunition! Lets help to equip 25th and 30th mechanised brigades together! They are highly motivated to defend our country and entire world!”

Sergey Emelyanov won the Paralympic gold in Tokyo 2020 in paracanoeing in a 200-meter kayak race with an impressive result of 40.355 seconds.

The auction’s starting price is 400 USD with a minimum bidding step up of 200 USD.

Emelyanov is not the only Ukrainian athlete to support his country amidst its current crisis, with other Ukrainian athletes such as boxer Wladimir Klitschko, tennis player Sergej Stachowski and footballer Oleh Luzhnyi taking up arms to defend their country.