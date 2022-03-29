By Matthew Roscoe • 29 March 2022 • 13:06

Prince Harry branded 'spoiled brat' by Piers Morgan over failure to attend Prince Philip's memorial service. Credit: Twitter

Prince Harry has been branded a ‘spoiled brat’ by Piers Morgan over the royal’s failure to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service.

PRINCE Harry has been branded a ‘spoiled brat’ by TV personality Piers Morgan over the royal’s failure to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service on Tuesday, March 29.

According to the Daily Star, Meghan Markle’s husband opted to miss the service for his grandfather in London over security fears, which Mr Morgan called “shameful.”

Piers, who recently announced his new show; Piers Morgan Uncensored, tweeted: “Imagine missing your mentor grandfather’s memorial service because you’re such a spoiled brat you’d rather sulk in your Californian mansion than be there to support your grandmother? Shameful.”

Imagine missing your mentor grandfather’s memorial service because you’re such a spoiled brat you’d rather sulk in your Californian mansion than be there to support your grandmother? Shameful. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 29, 2022

Following the decision to miss the service, a statement released on behalf of Harry and Megham read: “A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirms that Prince Harry will not be returning to the UK for the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip on March 29.

“He does, however, hope to visit the Queen as soon as possible.”

Following their decision to step down as senior working royals in January 2020, Ms Markle and Harry lost their right to protection from the Met Police.

The Queen

However, the Queen is in attendance at the service.

It was reported earlier on March 29 that the Queen would be in attendance at the memorial service for her husband, despite concerns about her health.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen is currently intending to attend the service this morning,” pictures on social media since the start of the service have seen reportedly shown the 95-year-old in attendance.

On March 21, a ‘military-style’ operation to get the Queen to the service had been reported.

Reports suggested that the monarch could be flown by helicopter from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace before being driven from the Palace to Westminster Abbey, with the entirety of Dean’s Yard sealed off to stop the press from taking photos of the ageing monarch.

Six-foot privacy screens or a football-style tunnel were also being looked at as possible ways to block photographers, the Sun reported at the time.

Others in attendance at the service include Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate and disgraced royal Prince Andrew.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.