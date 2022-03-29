Rincon announces poetry competition winner: Ana Vega from Huelva

By Tamsin Brown • 29 March 2022 • 7:59

Image: Rincon Town Hall

Rincon de la Victoria announced the winner of its annual poetry competition on March 23, and the award went to Ana Vega, from Huelva.

The Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall announced the winner of the XXIX Rincon de la Victoria Poetry Prize in memoriam Salvador Rueda on March 23. The prize went to 56-year-old Ana Vega from Huelva, for her collection of poems La Geisha Despintada (The Unpainted Geisha).

The prize given to the winner of the poetry competition was 3,000 euros, a sculpture by the artist Jaime Pimentel and the publication of her book of poems by the Centro de Ediciones de la Diputación de Málaga (Cedma), thanks to the sponsorship of the Unicaja Foundation and Añoreta Golf.

A total of 350 works of poetry were submitted from practically all of the autonomous communities of Spain, as well as from countries including Cuba, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Denmark, Venezuela, Ecuador and Panama.

The jury described the winning entry as “a collection of poems that is very well-expressed through symbolic language. It talks about love, and reading it gives the sensation that this feeling is being talked about for the first time”.

