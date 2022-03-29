Rincon pays tribute to career of actress Penelope Cruz

By Tamsin Brown • 29 March 2022 • 13:18

Carlos Delgado, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Rincon de la Victoria ended its activities for International Women’s Day with a tribute to the Spanish actress Penelope Cruz.

On March 27, the Department of Social Welfare of the Town Hall of Rincon de la Victoria celebrated the last of its events for International Women’s Day, a tribute to the Spanish actress Penelope Cruz.

The councillor for Social Welfare, Elena Aguilar, highlighted the importance of “paying tribute to the careers of women like Penelope Cruz, an actress who has broken down barriers and stereotypes”.

She went on to say that the event was a tribute to not just Penelope Cruz, but “to all those women who have fought and who fight every day to allow all people enjoy the same rights and freedoms”.

Local artists participated in the event, a monograph that covered the actress’s life from her early years to the present day, finishing with her 2022 Oscar nomination for her role in Parallel Mothers. Cruz is already the first Spanish actress to have won an Oscar, for her role in Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

