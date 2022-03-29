Roads closed in Nerja due to recent extreme weather

By Tamsin Brown • 29 March 2022 • 21:55

Image: Nerja Town Hall

Roads closed were temporarily closed in Nerja due to the recent rain, wind and extreme coastal phenomena.

On March 25, Nerja Town Hall closed the road leading to El Playazo beach as a result of the incidents and damage caused by the recent rain, wind and coastal phenomena. This was announced by the councillor for Beaches, María del Carmen López, and the councillor for Security and Transport, Francisco Arce.

Arce clarified that the temporary road closures would not affect pedestrian traffic, but “to avoid risks, residents and visitors are advised not to go to the area until the lane is reopened”. The routes of access to the Torrecilla and Chucho beaches were also closed as a preventive measure.

López said: “The Department of Beaches of the Nerja Town Council is working on removing the beach furniture that has been affected, such as showers and walkways. Municipal technicians have also travelled to the beaches of our coastline to assess the damage in order to start the recovery work as soon as the storm subsides.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.