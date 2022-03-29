By Chris King • 29 March 2022 • 3:31

Spain's Internet Security office warns of new 'Ministry of Health' email scam.. image Pixabay

A new email scam is doing the rounds, this time purporting to be sent from the ‘Ministry of Health’



The Internet Security office released a statement on Monday, March 28, warning about a new email scam. These emails try to deceive internet users by pretending to be sent from the Ministry of Health, offering an ‘extra dose of the Covid-19 vaccine’ as a way of trapping them.

In addition to Covid, there are other ‘viruses’ that are completely different. One of them is malware, a program that aims to destroy all devices. This form of cybercrime has found the perfect excuse to spread easily, just like the real virus.

The proposal by email of an additional dose of Covid vaccine can seem quite innocent, even going so far as to offer the user a choice of brands of vaccine to choose from for the dose you want.

Some users who receive this email, which supposedly comes from the Ministry of Health, are having many doubts about whether it is true or a lie. For that reason, the Internet Security Office is now warning about it.

What to watch out for:

They use the logo of the Ministry of Health Prompts the recipient of the email, who is identified with a registration number, to receive an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Warns of urgency and asks the consumer to download the card with details of to receive a new dose of the vaccine as soon as possible It offers you to download a file to choose which type of vaccine you want to get If you receive this email, try not to open it, instead, delete it and do not download the files that it suggests. In case you did somehow open it then you will need to check your system for the virus and try to eliminate it with an antivirus program. Try to always keep your device updated and have a good antivirus program. This is the best way to keep evil viruses away. There are many good quality free antivirus softwares that can help you avoid such troublesome cases, as reported by granadadigital.es.

