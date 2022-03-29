By Laura Kemp • 29 March 2022 • 13:49

The 10 Best plumbers in Marbella. Image - Pixabay

FROM leaky taps to the boiler breaking, plumbing emergencies can be pretty stressful.

Finding an experienced local plumber at the right price when you need them the most can also add to the hassle.

That´s why the Euro Weekly News has put together a list of 10 of the best plumbers in Marbella, many offering 24-hour emergency call-outs, for all of your plumbing needs and disasters, no matter how big or small.

1. Costa del Sol Plumbing and Air-Con

An English emergency plumber on the Costa del Sol offering a 24/7 emergency plumbing service from Malaga to Gibraltar. Costa del Sol Plumbing and Air-Con is an English gas safe plumber living in Spain that can fix any problem for a fixed agreed price. Costa del Sol Plumbing and Air-Con cover Marbella, Coin, Fuengirola, Porto Banus, Estepona, Malaga, Mijas and Benalmadena.

Costa del Sol Plumbing and Air-Con can also see to all of your air-conditioning needs.

Telephone: +44 782 114 3127

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

2. Agua-Therm

Agua-Therm is on hand to repair and maintain your plumbing system to prevent major problems, focussing on getting your job done right, on budget and on time.

There are a plethora of reasons that plumbing problems can occur, and Agua-Therm has the proper equipment and years of experience to locate, repair and/or replace the issue quickly and effectively.

Aqua-Therm also installs heating and air-conditioning and has expansive knowledge on eco renewable energy including heat pumps and solar.

Telephone: 604 107 489

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

3. Iniesta & Cardenas

Iniesta & Cardenas are an avant-garde company with the aim of providing all the necessary services for the comprehensive management of reforms and interior design in homes.

Their experience also helps them to offer tailor-made plumbing and electrical solutions to meet your needs, as well as heating, masonry, carpentry, painting and electricity.

Telephone: 633 65 27 18

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

4. Marbella plumber

Marbella Plumber will connect you with an experienced English speaking plumber in your area, covering the whole of Andalucia. They offer a 24-hour service, whether it’s a burst pipe in the middle of the night or an overflowing toilet, they aim to help you within 30 minutes.

They can assist you with everything from the installation of water softeners and filters, kitchen and bathroom plumbing, drainage repair and the replacement of pipes.

Telephone: 633 856 321

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

5. Home and help construction

Home and Help are construction experts dealing with full renovation, maintenance of pools and gardens and cleaning in Estepona, Sotogrande, Marbella, and the Costa del Sol for individuals, businesses and the neighboring communities.

The team performs all types of plumbing services from new bathroom or kitchen installations, to the repair of existing facilities, also offering maintenance to prevent breakdowns and setbacks. They fix taps, install thermos and boilers, fix radiators, find leaks and fix them, cisterns, etc.

Telephone: 951 579 987 or 671 22 99 33

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

7. Gas fellas

Gas fellas will connect you with plumbers carrying out services including boiler repairs, installations and general plumbing, covering a wide area including Malaga, Torremolinos, Benalmadena, Mijas and Marbella.

No matter the job and how big or small it is, whether it’s a leaky tap or a broken toilet, Gas Fellas can help.

Telephone: 911 232 518

Website: Click here

8. Costa Sol Services S.L

Costa Sol Services provides reliable, honest and professional aircon, plumbing and electric services on the Costa del Sol in English, Dutch and Spanish.

Costa Sol Services’ skilled technician can cater for all types of electrical, plumbing, lighting and air conditioning works, including pool heating, design services and full installations.

Telephone: 951 136 246 or 644 474 197

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

8. Handyman Services

From Sotogrande to Marbella, Handyman Services have done hundreds of reforms and each one has been translated into a satisfied client. Established in 1996, Handyman Services deals with reforms, electricity, plumbing, painting, plastering and all kind of reformation jobs carried out by a professional team.

Telephone: 648 712 530

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

9. 24 Hour Emergency Plumber

24 Hour Emergency Plumber deal with emergencies and breakdowns including basins, sinks, toilets and manholes, as well as repairing all kinds of butane gas or natural gas heaters, electric water heaters and boilers in general.

Their services are available 24-hours a day, seven days a week, reacting quickly and efficiently.

Telephone: 642 578 141

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

10. Gas Costa del Sol

Adrian “The Plumber” in Marbella offers a full range of plumbing services with over 20 years experience including boiler upgrades, bathroom and kitchen reforms, leak detection, wet rooms, system flushing and unvented water heating.

If you would like a tap washer replaced or installation of a full heating system, Adrian is here to meet your requirements no matter how big or small.

Telephone: 676 163 200

Website: Click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.