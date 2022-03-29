By Chris King • 29 March 2022 • 19:49

Transport workers hold protest march on foot through Granada. image: [email protected]

Protest march through the centre of Granada held by transport workers to demonstrate over rising fuel costs



Members of the transport sector of Granada have demonstrated again this afternoon, Tuesday, March 29. This time the transport workers made their protest through the middle of the city on foot. Starting at 5pm, they set off on their march from Triunfo and along Gran Via. It then continued through Reyes Catolicos, stopped at Plaza de Carmen, and continued to the Fuente de las Batallas.

All of the protestors wore yellow vests and carried several banners. Their demonstration was once again designed to ask the Government to take measures to solve the crisis in the transport sector, which is caused by rising fuel prices.

On their way through the door of the Granada Sub-delegation, the workers threw the keys to their vehicles on the ground. This was to symbolise that they do not need those keys to start their vehicles due to the high cost involved in starting them.

About 200 people took part in the demonstration. The transporters consider that “in order not to win, it is better to stop”. A large proportion of transport workers across Spain have been on standstill since last Monday, March 14, when the National Platform for the Defence of Transport called this strike, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.