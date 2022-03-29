By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 March 2022 • 13:48

Two-year-old attacked by dogs, fights for his life Source: Google Maps

A two-year-old boy fights for his life in the Worcestershire Royal Hospital after being attacked by dogs in the hamlet of Egdon on Monday March 28th.

The circumstances surrounding the attack are unclear at the time of reporting, however it is understood that the parents tried to rush the child to the hospital before stopping at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.

The ambulance met the parents and rushed the child into hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

According to Fergus Green, Chief Inspector of West Mercia Police, the dogs have been removed from the property into a secure location. They are not thought to be banned or dangerous breeds.

He said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and our thoughts are with the young child and his family.

“I’d like to offer reassurance that the dogs involved have now been secured and removed from the property in Egdon, and therefore pose no risk to the public.

“A police presence will remain in place at both Worcester Countryside Centre and the address in Egdon for some time.

“Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.

As the two-year-old fights for his life he said that: “We do not believe the dogs that attacked to be breeds banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.”

