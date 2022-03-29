By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 March 2022 • 8:54

Credit: JUST IN: Ukraine overnight: 29 March 2022

Overnight Ukraine have managed to push back Russian forces to the North West of Kyiv according to British Intelligence reports. The bombardment of Mariupol continues however the city remains in Ukrainian hands.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 29 March 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/G4yuXc9WZb 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RZuUbFj37x — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 29, 2022

Ukraine peace talks

Talks are due to restart on Tuesday March 30th in Turkey with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister setting out his stall by saying: “We are not trading people, land or sovereignty,” said “The minimum programme will be humanitarian questions, and the maximum programme is reaching an agreement on a ceasefire.”

Separately Turkey’s President Erdogan said that he had been having regular phone calls with both leaders and that these had been progressing in a “positive direction”.

President Zelenskyy had said on Monday March 29th that Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees.

Abramovich poisoning

Yesterday there were claims that Abramovich and his colleagues were posioned, a situation US intelligence said was unlikely saying that they were more than likely affected by environmental conditions.

Ukraine has today warned everyone involved in discussions with the Russians not to eat or drink anything given Russia’s history with poisonings, confirming their view that the Russians would be behind any attempt kill or harm the negotiators.

Overnight the situation in Ukraine has changed little with former British Permanent Representative to NATO Peter Ricketts saying on Sky News that he thought the Ukrainians were sincere in their desire to bring the war to an end. He said however that he did not believe that the Russians were sincere in their efforts and that the “land grab” would be an obstacle to any peace.

