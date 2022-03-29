By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 March 2022 • 8:54
Credit: JUST IN: Ukraine overnight: 29 March 2022
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 29 March 2022
Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/G4yuXc9WZb
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RZuUbFj37x
— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 29, 2022
Talks are due to restart on Tuesday March 30th in Turkey with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister setting out his stall by saying: “We are not trading people, land or sovereignty,” said “The minimum programme will be humanitarian questions, and the maximum programme is reaching an agreement on a ceasefire.”
Separately Turkey’s President Erdogan said that he had been having regular phone calls with both leaders and that these had been progressing in a “positive direction”.
President Zelenskyy had said on Monday March 29th that Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees.
Yesterday there were claims that Abramovich and his colleagues were posioned, a situation US intelligence said was unlikely saying that they were more than likely affected by environmental conditions.
Ukraine has today warned everyone involved in discussions with the Russians not to eat or drink anything given Russia’s history with poisonings, confirming their view that the Russians would be behind any attempt kill or harm the negotiators.
Overnight the situation in Ukraine has changed little with former British Permanent Representative to NATO Peter Ricketts saying on Sky News that he thought the Ukrainians were sincere in their desire to bring the war to an end. He said however that he did not believe that the Russians were sincere in their efforts and that the “land grab” would be an obstacle to any peace.
South African born, Peter moved to Spain after a ten-year stint in the UK. He has many years experience in corporate and marketing communications in the public and private sector. In his spare time he manages the websites for a a cat rescue and a drug rehabilitation support group in South Africa . Peter enjoys the outdoors, sailing, wildlife and good company.
