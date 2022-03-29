By Matthew Roscoe • 29 March 2022 • 11:25
Weather warning issued in Cartagena and Mazarrón due to 'coastal phenomena'. Credit: AEMET
A WEATHER warning has been issued by Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) in Cartagena and Mazarrón on Tuesday, March 29 due to ‘coastal phenomena’.
AEMET has warned that on the coast of Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón on March 29 there will be a northeasterly wind of force 7 and, at sea, waves of 3 metres. For this reason, a yellow weather warning has been issued via a bulletin from the meteorological agency.
The bulletin warns of coastal phenomena.
Phenomenon(1) – Coastal.
Level: yellow.
Geographical scope: Murcia (Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón).
Start time: 00:00 official time on 03/29/2022.
End time: 12:00 official time on 03/29/2022.
Chance: 40%-70%.
Comment: Northeast wind force 7 and waves of 3 meters.
The AEMET warning came into force at midnight on Monday and will remain in force until midday on Tuesday.
This continues the trend of bad weather in Spain, which saw five autonomous communities in the south, southeast and Balearic Islands issued weather warnings on March 25.
Matthew Roscoe
