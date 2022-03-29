By Joshua Manning • 29 March 2022 • 20:26

Women scarred by TikTok beauty trend Image Credit: Twitter @tillywhitfeld

A viral beauty trend, has seen young women scarred after tattooing their faces with potentially disastrous results.

Beauty professionals who specialise in eyebrow tattooing have reported a rise in popularity in freckle tattooing which is thought to be in part inspired by young girls wishing to emulate Meghan Markle’s natural freckles,

Tilly Whitfeld, a 22-year old Australian Tiktoker with over 130,000 followers, was hospitalised with severe burns after using a brown ink tattoo set containing high levels of lead, resulting in permanent scarring of her cheeks.

After the incident, she advised her followers: “This is to anyone thinking of getting freckles tattooed on their face – don’t”.

The current increase in home tattooing has led beauty professionals to issue warnings in a bid to prevent further incidents. Laura Kay, a London based make-up artist stated: “I wouldn’t advise that you get tattoo freckles done. People who do tattoos at home without a licence are known as scratchers and that’s not legal. Tattoo artists must have a licence and DIY tattoos pose a real risk of HIV or hepatitis.”