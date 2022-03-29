By Joshua Manning • 29 March 2022 • 20:26
Women scarred by TikTok beauty trend
Image Credit: Twitter @tillywhitfeld
A viral beauty trend, has seen young women scarred after tattooing their faces with potentially disastrous results.
Beauty professionals who specialise in eyebrow tattooing have reported a rise in popularity in freckle tattooing which is thought to be in part inspired by young girls wishing to emulate Meghan Markle’s natural freckles,
Tilly Whitfeld, a 22-year old Australian Tiktoker with over 130,000 followers, was hospitalised with severe burns after using a brown ink tattoo set containing high levels of lead, resulting in permanent scarring of her cheeks.
After the incident, she advised her followers: “This is to anyone thinking of getting freckles tattooed on their face – don’t”.
The current increase in home tattooing has led beauty professionals to issue warnings in a bid to prevent further incidents. Laura Kay, a London based make-up artist stated: “I wouldn’t advise that you get tattoo freckles done. People who do tattoos at home without a licence are known as scratchers and that’s not legal. Tattoo artists must have a licence and DIY tattoos pose a real risk of HIV or hepatitis.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.