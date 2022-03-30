By Laura Kemp • 30 March 2022 • 12:47

Benalmadena donations for Ukraine. Image - Facebook

With the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the Euro Weekly News has been keeping up to date on where items can be donated on the Costa del Sol, Mallorca and the Costa Blanca.

THE Gravy Boat Bar in Benalmadena, located on Terramar Alto 29630 Benalmadena, have been collecting donations and the first load was recently sent to Poland via the Red Cross in Malaga. The Gravy Boat is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11am until 10pm.

For more information and to contact Andy and Elaine at the Gravy Boat, take a look at their Facebook page here.

The Red Cross in Benalmadena has obtained a warehouse where items will be boxed up and transported to Poland for those in need.

Items required include bedding, clothing for all ages, coats, toys, non-perishable food and blankets.

