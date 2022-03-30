By Laura Kemp • 30 March 2022 • 12:47
Benalmadena donations for Ukraine. Image - Facebook
THE Gravy Boat Bar in Benalmadena, located on Terramar Alto 29630 Benalmadena, have been collecting donations and the first load was recently sent to Poland via the Red Cross in Malaga. The Gravy Boat is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11am until 10pm.
For more information and to contact Andy and Elaine at the Gravy Boat, take a look at their Facebook page here.
The Red Cross in Benalmadena has obtained a warehouse where items will be boxed up and transported to Poland for those in need.
Items required include bedding, clothing for all ages, coats, toys, non-perishable food and blankets.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From a small seaside town in Wales, Laura now lives in Torrox Costa reporting in the Axarquia area and writing film reviews. Laura has a keen interest in animals, movies, outdoor swimming and the environment. Got a story you'd like to share? Get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.