BREAKING: Bodies of mother and son discovered in Madrid after police were alerted to ‘strong smell’ from neighbours

By Matthew Roscoe • 30 March 2022 • 10:47

The bodies of a mother and her son have been discovered in Madrid after police were alerted to a ‘strong smell’ from neighbours.

NATIONAL Police attended a house on Calle Atocha in Madrid on Tuesday, March 29 after neighbours complained of a ‘strong smell’ coming from the property and when officers went to investigate, they discovered the bodies of a mother and her son.

The police discovered the decomposed bodies of a 90-year-old woman and her 50-year-old son, who had reportedly died many days before of ‘natural causes’, as reported by EFE.

According to police sources, the man suffered from autism and his mother had serious health problems, so both were dependent on each other.

Although the officers have not yet been able to determine which of the two died first, their initial investigations have concluded that the deaths occurred in a short space of time, as neither the woman nor her son had “sufficient independence to survive the death of the other”.

Neighbours alerted the emergency services due to the strong smell coming from the house where the bodies were found in a state of decomposition, the news outlet reported.

Medical teams went to the scene to confirm the death of both bodies and although the National Police have ruled out the possibility of violence, the investigation into the specific causes of the two deaths remains open.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.