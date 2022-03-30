BREAKING: Bruce Willis retiring from acting due to degenerative brain condition

By Laura Kemp • 30 March 2022 • 18:50

Breaking – Iconic actor Bruce Willis has announced he will be stepping away from acting due to a degenerative brain disease.

Bruce Willis, 67, has been diagnosed with a brain condition called aphasia and will be stepping away from acting, his family has announced today, March 30.

In a statement posted on Instagram, his family said: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

“As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.”

The condition affects the production and comprehension of speech as well as the ability to read or write, according to the According to the National Aphasia Association.

