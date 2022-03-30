BREAKING NEWS: The Wanted´s Tom Parker dies aged 33

By Sally Underwood • 30 March 2022 • 18:24

FOLLOWING a battle with brain cancer, The Wanted´s Tom Parker has passed away today, Wednesday, March 30.

Tom Parker leaves behind his wife Kelsey, 32, and two children, Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one.

Speaking today, Kesley confirmed the news. She said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

“Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

Tributes have poured in for the star behind hits “Glad you came” and “Rule the world” from across the music industry.

Capital FM tweeted: “We are sending all our love to Tom’s friends, family and of course the band during this difficult time.”

Music journalist Jeff Benjamin wrote: “So sad to hear that Tom Parker of The Wanted has passed at age 33 following his battle with brain cancer as confirmed by wife Kelsey Hardwick. The couple welcomed have a daughter, born in 2019, and a son, was born in 2020, together. Rest In Peace.”

The star was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020.

