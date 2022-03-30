British Airways flights delayed again

Trending:

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 March 2022 • 17:30

The airline British Airways has once again been hit by what they describe as “technical failures”, the latest in string of IT issues that has once again delayed flights.

According to social media posts a number of passengers were experiencing problems with check-in at Heathrow Terminal 5 with long queues forming.

 

Although there is little information on the company’s website or social media pages, the company has issued a statement saying: “We’re investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue and apologise for the inconvenience.

“We will provide further updates as quickly as possible.”

The problem would appear to not only be affecting outgoing planes either with some posts suggesting that aircraft arriving are being held up as well.

The plane delays and cancellations are not something new to BA who have been best with such problems ever since the issues experienced in the first few days of operating from terminal 5.

Current posts suggest that the problems experienced then are still occurring with complaints from customers who have yet to receive their luggage after the last cancellations and flight delays some weeks ago.

Ex-staff of the airline say that the issues are not only due to the IT system but that the company has lost many experienced staff due in part to the pandemic but also as a result of efforts by the company to reduce its overheads.

Passengers will however not be happy to know that once again British Airways flights have been delayed once again.

