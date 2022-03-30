By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 March 2022 • 17:30

Breaking: British Airways flights delayed again

The airline British Airways has once again been hit by what they describe as “technical failures”, the latest in string of IT issues that has once again delayed flights.

According to social media posts a number of passengers were experiencing problems with check-in at Heathrow Terminal 5 with long queues forming.

Any flights arriving into Heathrow Terminal 5, will be holding for a stand aprrox 50mins QR003 Holding

BA449 holding

BA082 holing

BA939 holding

BA815 holding

BA2773 holding

BA849 holding

BA453 holding — M Zulqarnain B (@MZulqarnainBut1) March 30, 2022

#Heathrow Terminal 5 all systems down. BA flights on hold…. .. — JULIAN BRAY UK + Aviation Ops. Security Risk Mgt. (@aviationcomment) March 30, 2022

Although there is little information on the company’s website or social media pages, the company has issued a statement saying: “We’re investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue and apologise for the inconvenience.

“We will provide further updates as quickly as possible.”

The problem would appear to not only be affecting outgoing planes either with some posts suggesting that aircraft arriving are being held up as well.

The plane delays and cancellations are not something new to BA who have been best with such problems ever since the issues experienced in the first few days of operating from terminal 5.

Current posts suggest that the problems experienced then are still occurring with complaints from customers who have yet to receive their luggage after the last cancellations and flight delays some weeks ago.

As an American, I am sadly disappointed with the complete lack of customer service I have received from @British_Airways. They lost my luggage at London Heathrow Terminal 5 on Saturday. It has been almost a week and no response from them. 🤬 — Steve Ditmer (@SteveDitmer) March 25, 2022

Ex-staff of the airline say that the issues are not only due to the IT system but that the company has lost many experienced staff due in part to the pandemic but also as a result of efforts by the company to reduce its overheads.

Passengers will however not be happy to know that once again British Airways flights have been delayed once again.

