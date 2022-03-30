By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 March 2022 • 17:30
Breaking: British Airways flights delayed again
According to social media posts a number of passengers were experiencing problems with check-in at Heathrow Terminal 5 with long queues forming.
Any flights arriving into Heathrow Terminal 5, will be holding for a stand aprrox 50mins
QR003 HoldingBA449 holding BA082 holing BA939 holding BA815 holding BA2773 holdingBA849 holding BA453 holding
— M Zulqarnain B (@MZulqarnainBut1) March 30, 2022
#Heathrow Terminal 5 all systems down. BA flights on hold…. ..
Chaos at Heathrow Terminal 5 again! #britishairways #terminal5chaos #overcrowding #poororganisation pic.twitter.com/GR5ct1ijah
Although there is little information on the company’s website or social media pages, the company has issued a statement saying: “We’re investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue and apologise for the inconvenience.
“We will provide further updates as quickly as possible.”
The problem would appear to not only be affecting outgoing planes either with some posts suggesting that aircraft arriving are being held up as well.
The plane delays and cancellations are not something new to BA who have been best with such problems ever since the issues experienced in the first few days of operating from terminal 5.
Current posts suggest that the problems experienced then are still occurring with complaints from customers who have yet to receive their luggage after the last cancellations and flight delays some weeks ago.
As an American, I am sadly disappointed with the complete lack of customer service I have received from @British_Airways. They lost my luggage at London Heathrow Terminal 5 on Saturday. It has been almost a week and no response from them. 🤬
Ex-staff of the airline say that the issues are not only due to the IT system but that the company has lost many experienced staff due in part to the pandemic but also as a result of efforts by the company to reduce its overheads.
Passengers will however not be happy to know that once again British Airways flights have been delayed once again.
South African born, Peter moved to Spain after a ten-year stint in the UK. He has many years experience in corporate and marketing communications in the public and private sector. In his spare time he manages the websites for a a cat rescue and a drug rehabilitation support group in South Africa . Peter enjoys the outdoors, sailing, wildlife and good company.
