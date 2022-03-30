BREAKING: Football fan riot in Nigeria reportedly causes death of FIFA doctor

By Matthew Roscoe • 30 March 2022 • 11:56

BREAKING: The football fan riot in Nigeria reportedly caused the death of a FIFA doctor.

DISGRACEFUL scenes at the end of the Nigeria vs Ghana game on Tuesday, March 29 – which saw football fans from the home side riot and destroy their own stadium – have reportedly caused the death of a FIFA doctor on duty at the game. Although, other reports have suggested another cause.

Doctor Joseph Kabungo, who was acting as a doping officer at the game for the Confederation of African Football, passed away while working at the Abuja National Stadium.

A statement from the Zambian FA said: “The Football Association of Zambia joins the rest of the football family in mourning the late Dr Joseph Kabungo.

“Dr Kabungo, a CAF/FIFA medical officer was on duty in Abuja for the second leg, the final qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana that ended 1-1.”

@FAZFootball joins the rest of the football family in mourning the late Dr Joseph Kabungo. Dr Kabungo, a CAF/FIFA medical officer was on duty in Abuja for the second leg, final qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana that ended 1-1. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/D3VmbKCT3l — FAZ (@FAZFootball) March 30, 2022

The 1-1 draw meant that the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, which runs from November 21 to December 18, 2022. However, the result saw Ghana reach the finals after an eight-year hiatus.

President of the ZAF Andrew Kamanga said: “We take note that it is too early to dwell into the nitty-gritty of the cause of his death but will wait for the full report from CAF and FIFA on what exactly transpired.

“He was a dedicated and widely loved member of our football community and his impact was vast, having also been part of the 2012 Africa Cup-winning team.

“His death is a huge loss as Dr Kabungo was a friend and confidant to many generations of players and their families. He was one of the outstanding Zambian football personalities that flew the Zambian flag at global football events.

“We all have to learn from his example of excellence and celebrate his legacy by breeding more hard-working football Zambian administrators.”

Tear gas had to be deployed following the match after fans swarmed the 60,000 seater stadium, destroying the dugouts and advertising boards around the pitch.

Following the announcement of Dr Kabungo’s death, which had no cause attributed to it, differing reports have emerged suggesting that he suffered a medical emergency unrelated to the riots.

According to African football journalist Saddick Adams, Dr Kabungo reportedly ‘suffered a heart attack’.

“A reliable CAF source tells me the death of the CAF Medical officer at the Moshood Abiola Stadium last night was NOT related to the crowd violence. “Dr Kabungo had a cardiac arrest when walking towards the team dressing rooms and collapsed on the floor,” he said on Twitter.

He said that part of a message communicated to him stated that “both team doctors and other medical personnel administered CPR on him but after a while, he was taken to hospital and that’s when the terrible news was confirmed.”

A reliable CAF source tells me the death of the CAF Medical officer at the Moshood Abiola stadium last night was NOT related to the crowd violence. "Dr Kabungo had a cardiac arrest when walking towards the team dressing rooms and collapsed on the floor" — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 30, 2022

However, other reports suggest he was beaten to death by angry fans, while another report says he died in a stampede.

