Health Board in Wales declares a 'black alert'. image: Google maps

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in South Wales, declares a ‘black alert’, the highest possible alert



The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in South Wales has declared a ‘business continuity incident’. This is the highest possible alert, known as a ‘black alert’.

Wales Online reported that on Tuesday evening, March 29, the health board released a statement that read, “The health board is under sustained and unprecedented pressure. Despite actions to try to stabilise our services, today we have had to declare a state of ‘business continuity’”.

“Our emergency department at the Grange University Hospital is extremely busy, and we have seen a record number of attendances, and waits to see a doctor, in some cases, are greater than 14 hours where the patient’s condition isn’t life-threatening”, it continued.

Concluding, “We have very few beds available across our hospitals to accommodate patients requiring admission. We need to ask for your support and to only attend the Grange University Hospital if it is life-threatening, or you have a serious injury”.

Such cases, they added, would include “severe breathing difficulties, severe pain or bleeding, chest pain, a suspected stroke, or serious trauma injuries, such as from a car crash. If you have a less serious injury then please visit one of our Minor Injury Units in Newport, Abergavenny, or Ystrad Mynach. If you need medical help, please think carefully about the services you choose”.

The Board also issued an urgent message that said, “If you have a loved one in hospital who is deemed medically fit to be discharged, please consider taking them home and caring for them”.

“If your loved one is medically fit to be discharged, then hospital is not the best place for them to be, they will recover better at home. If your loved one is medically fit for discharge, our staff will contact you to discuss the next steps”.

“We are asking families to help in this way because it is best for their loved one and will free up hospital beds for sick patients who need to be admitted to hospital”, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

