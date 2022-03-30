By Joshua Manning • 30 March 2022 • 19:04

Hubble telescope detects most distant star ever seen Image Credit: Pixabay

Hubble telescope has detected the most distant star ever seen at 12.9 Billion light years away.

A team of researchers at the Space Telescope Science institute, led by Brian Welch, from John Hopkins University in Baltimore, has confirmed that according to their observations “Eärendel’s light dates back 12.9 billion years, confirming it is one of the first stars to be formed after the Big Bang.”

“Studying Eärendel will be a window into an era of the universe that we are unfamiliar with – but that led to everything we know,’ Welch added.

“It’s like we’ve been reading a really interesting book but we started with the second chapter – and now we will have a chance to see how it all got started.”

The team of researchers estimates that Eärendel, (which means morning star in Old English) would have been 50 times the size of the Sun and much brighter.

The astronomers hope to further their research throughout the year with the help of the James Webb Telescope collaborating with NASA and the Canadian Space Agency.

“The images provided by the Webb Telescope will allow us to confirm that Eärendel is indeed a star and narrow down its age, temperature, mass and radius.” stated Jose Maria Diego, a researcher at the Cantabrian Institute of Physics (IFCA)

