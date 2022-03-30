By Joshua Manning • 30 March 2022 • 17:09

Jamie Wallis becomes UK's first Trans MP Image credit: Instagram @jamie.wallis.mp

Jamie Wallis, a conservative MP for Bridgend Wales since 2019, has come out as Trans in an online statement.

The Conservative MP’s statement read: “I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be. I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child. I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.”

Wallis went on to explain that in April 2020 he was blackmailed, with photographs sent to his father and other family members. His blackmailer threatened to out him as Transgender unless he was paid £50,000. Wallis reported his blackmailer to the police, who has since been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

Wallis also claimed he was raped last september, after “hooking up” with someone he had met online who refused to take no for an answer.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since voiced his support for his colleague: “The Conservative Party I lead will always give you, and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself.”

Following a Conservative Party dinner on Tuesday evening, Wallis said: “Tonight, I was reminded of the incredible support those you work with can provide. Also, I was reminded how important it is to be yourself. I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.