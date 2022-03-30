By Joshua Manning • 30 March 2022 • 12:58

Met Office issues snow warning for UK Image Credit: Met Office UK

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across England and Scotland starting from 8pm this evening, advising people to be safety conscious driving on icy roads.

This warning covers from Derbyshire to Eastern Scotland with the potential to affect millions of people. Estimated to last from 8pm this evening to 10am on Thursday 31st March, it will most likely result in difficulty for morning commuters using either private or public transport due to the snow and ice.

The Met Office stated: “Wintry showers on Tuesday evening will turn increasingly to snow and hail during the early hours of Wednesday, leading to the formation of ice on untreated surfaces. Accumulations of 1-2 cm of snow are likely in areas that are above 100 metres of elevation and 2-5 cm above 200-300 metres.”

“Northern Scotland may see temperatures as low as -8C in some of its isolated rural areas on Thursday night, with the UK possibly seeing sub-zero temperatures overnight throughout the week.”

“The weather will continue through to the weekend, with the cold front clearing the far southeast on Thursday morning, followed by wintry showers for many places on Thursday and Friday, ahead of a continued unsettled weekend.”

“Temperatures should gradually recover to near-average over the weekend and into next week.”