Most popular real money games in Asia

If you would like to play real money online games in Asia, there’s no time like now. More and more countries are easing iGaming regulations. And as a result, millions of people can access and play real money online games stress-free.

Then there’s banking advancements. You can play cash app games for real money, or use PayPal, Google Pay, wire transfer, credit cards or crypto to deposit and withdraw money. That being said, you need to play these popular games to maximize your chances of winning money.

1 — Online Slots

Slots have a dominance in nearly every part of the world, including Asia. You can find these games at bars, airports, restaurants, casinos and now gambling websites.

Why do people love slots so much? They’re simple to play. Some of them are based on things people love—sports, celebrities, politics, crime, video games and wild animals.

Importantly, slots are fun and profitable. Some games payout up to 99% of gambled money while others have progressive pots through which you can win more than a million dollars.

Another reason slots are popular in Asia is because some take inspiration from Asian cultures:

Koi Princess

Hong Bao

The Legend of Shangri-la

Sakura Fortune

100 Pandas

Truth be told, Asia-themed slots are great. But don’t pay all your loyalty to them. Consider playing a variety of other slots, especially if they have higher payout rates.

2 — Baccarat

This might come as a surprise to some, but Baccarat is the most popular card game in Asia. It’s particularly famous in Macau, where it accounts for more than 60% of casino profits.

Unsurprisingly, baccarat is popular with online casino players on the continent. But should you care about this game? If you enjoy games of skill, you might want to give it a try.

For starters, you can wager on three outcomes in Baccarat: Player, banker or tie. Now, winning means producing a hand close to or equal to nine. The game features the same cards used in poker.

But there are some exceptions. For example. Aces count as one and not eleven. Face cards like jacks and kings hold the value of zero. On the other hand, exceeding a hand of nine doesn’t lead to a loss. If you get a hand of 14, your new hand becomes four.

3 — Poker

Poker is a lot more popular in the west than it is in Asia. However, it’s available at all leading Asian casino sites. This means you can play Texas Hold’em, Omaha, HORSE, three-card Stud and all other variants of the game at your favorite Asian betting sites.

If you’re a beginner, start by learning the differences in popular poker versions. That way, you can pick a favorite variant and become an expert at it. The majority of poker fans choose Texas Hold’em, Omaha and 5-Card Draw.

Texas Hold’em is especially famous with professionals. That’s because its rules allow anyone to win a game—not just players with good cards. The game also features loads of tournaments all-year round, allowing millions of people to compete for millions of dollars.

4 — Blackjack

Blackjack is yet another popular real money game you can find at Asian gambling sites. It’s a straightforward game played against the house. The casino plays through an employee known as the dealer.

You can also play the game against RNG software. But it’s not as enjoyable as playing against a real human being. In case you’re wondering, you can play blackjack against a human opponent thanks to live casino software.

That being said, the aim of blackjack is to beat the dealer. You receive two cards at the start of a game. If it’s an ace and a 10-value card, you win—this is a hand of 21.

If it’s any other combination of cards, you can hit for another card. Or you can stand—this is recommended if you have a hand of 17-20. You can also double down—doubling your money if you have an ace.

5 — Sic Bo

Originally invented in China, Sic Bo is a dice game. And that means it’s a game of chance. All the same, this is how it works. You place a bet. A casino dealer roles three dice inside a transparent box. Or RNG software does the shaking.

You win money if you predict an outcome correctly:

Small Bet

Here, you win money if the sum of the three dice ranges from 4 to 10. The payout is 1 to 1 while the odds of winning stand at 48.61%.

Big Bet

You win if the total score ranges from 11 to 17. The odds are 48.61% while the payout is 1 to 1.

Odd/Even

Will the sum of all numbers be an odd or even number? Get this prediction correctly and you get paid 1 to 1. As usual, the odds of winning are 48.61%.

Specific Numbers

So, you think a specific number will appear on all the three dice? There’s a tiny, 0.46% chance of this happens. But if you’re correct, the payout is enormous: 180 to 1 at European and UK casinos or 215 to 1 at Macau casinos.

6 — Dragon Tiger

This is yet another casino game that traces its origin in Asia. For the most part, Dragon Tiger is similar to baccarat. You start by selecting a bet amount who to back—dragon, tie or the tiger.

Similar to baccarat, aces count as one. However, face cards hold the value of 10 and not zero. To win, you need to have the best card. Dealers assign these cards randomly to the dealer and the tiger.

7 — Video Poker

Video poker is a popular online casino game inspired by both poker and slots. It’s an affordable game that’s also easy to play. The requirement is to play a bet of one to five credits.

Next, RNG software displays five poker cards on the screen. You have one chance to select a few cards to keep while you can discard the rest. Next, software displays more cards. This time, you win if you form a true poker hand, say a full house or royal flush.