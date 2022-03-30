Moving to Calpe: The all you need to know guide

By Laura Kemp • 30 March 2022 • 17:41

Photo credit: Gafotas

Located in the province of Alicante and famed for its beautiful sandy beaches and the breathtaking Peñon de Ifach, Calpe is a popular choice for those thinking of moving to Spain.

With its beautiful sandy beaches stretching more than seven miles, warm climate, wonderful gastronomy, charming old town and an abundance of leisure activities, Calpe is a firm favourite amongst visitors and those wishing to move to Spain.

So, if you’re considering moving to Calpe, where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?

To make moving to Calpe a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before making the decision.

Contents

Where is Calpe?

Property in Calpe

Things to do in Calpe

Best restaurants in Calpe

Schools in Calpe

Healthcare in Calpe

Contact information

Where is Calpe?

Calpe is located in the heart of the Costa Blanca, in the autonomous community of Valencia, between Moraira and Altea.

Most travellers will arrive at Alicante airport, the nearest airport to Calpe, just over 47 miles away. You can also get to Calpe from Valencia airport and from San Javier airport (Murcia). Calpe is about 83 miles away from Valencia airport and 100 miles from Murcia airport.

Property in Calpe

The municipality of Calpe is popular with tourists and those looking at moving to Spain. It has a thriving property market with property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees.

The most expensive properties in Calpe are located next to the port and popular beaches. A two-bedroom flat in Calpe Pueblo will cost from around €55,000 while a two-bedroom flat close to Levante Beach will cost around €80,000.

A three-bedroom village house in Calpe pueblo will cost around €93,000 and a luxury five-bedroom detached house with a pool will cost from around €1 million.

Things to do in Calpe

1. Explore the charming streets and cafes in Calpe Pueblo

Around 1.5 miles from the coast is the old town of Calpe, or Calpe pueblo. Take a walk through the colourful and narrow meandering streets and stop off for a drink outside one of the many cafes and bars.

2. Witness the panoramic views from the Parque Natural de Penyal D’Ifach

Not for the faint-hearted, this climb is split into two parts – through the steep tunnel and then a climb to the top, where you will see incredible panoramic views of the surrounding areas.

3. Walk along the promenade and stop off for some people watching

Take a leisurely walk along the promenade in Calpe and stop off at some of the many cafes, restaurants and bars.

4. Soak up the sun on one of the many beaches

With over seven miles of coastline, Calpe has many beaches and coves to explore and relax on or take a dip in the sparkling Mediterranean sea. The main beach in Calpe is Playa de la Fossa.

5. Have a go at some watersports

Get adventurous and have a go at snorkelling, paddleboarding, kayaking or sailing along the coast.

6. Take in the breathtaking views along La Mola

Take an enjoyable walk along La Mola where you will witness the stunning views from the top and an abundance of wildlife and fauna.

7. See the past come to life at the Museo De Coleccionismo

Located in the old town of Calpe, this museum houses many curiosities from Calpe’s past and the building is what remains of the town hall.

8. See the wild flamingos at Calpe Saltmine

Head to the Saltmine to see the many beautiful wild flamingos living there!

9. Catch a show at Casa de Cultura Jaume Pastor i Fluixa

Catch a film in the small cinema or a performance at the theatre.

10. Try your luck at Casino Calpe

See if lady luck will bless you at the casino and enjoy some delicious food in the on-site cafe!

Best restaurants in Calpe

1. Restaurante Capri

Restaurante Capri serves up delicious local Spanish food, seafood and French cuisine. Their sauteed mussels come highly recommended!

Open: 12pm until 12am

Address: Avda. Gabriel Miro, 40 Gran Hotel Sol y Mar, Playa Arenal, 03710 Calpe

Booking: +34 608 83 56 56

Price: €€-€€€

2. Indian Curry Calpe

If Indian food is what you are looking for, Indian Curry Calpe is the most popular in the area and highly recommended by visitors and residents.

Open: 12pm until 4pm and 5:30pm until 12am

Address: Avenida de Juan Carlos I 32 Entrance from Fossa Beach, 03710 Calpe

Booking: +34 965 05 70 09

Price: €€-€€€

3. Patio de la Fuente

For British and European food, Patio de la Fuente will not disappoint. Their menu del dia, also available as a vegetarian option, is great value.

Open: 7pm until 11pm, closed on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays

Address: Calle dos de Mayo 10 old town, 03710 Calpe

Booking: +34 965 83 16 95

Price: €€-€€€

4. Ristorante From Italy

If Italian food is more to your taste, Ristorante From Italy has the best pasta and pizza in the area and also offers great views of the beach.

Open: 1pm until 4pm, 7pm until 10:30pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Avenida de Rosa de los Vientos 16, 03710 Calpe

Booking: +34 674 90 99 81

Price: €€-€€€

5. El Cantonet Restaurante

If you want to try out local Valencian cuisine, El Cantonet Restaurante is an authentic restaurant that comes highly recommended by locals.

Open: 8:30am until 6pm

Address: Avda. Isla Formentera, No 5, Calpe

Booking: +34 965 83 28 30

Price: €€-€€€

6. Casita Suiza

Casita Suiza serves the best authentic Swiss food in the area as well as vegan, veggie and gluten-free options.

Open: 7pm until 11pm, 1pm until3:30pm and 7pm until 11pm, closed on Sundays

Address: Calle Jardin 9, 03710 Calpe

Booking: +34 965 83 06 06

Price: €€-€€€

7. Tu Capricho

For lovers of seafood, Tu Capricho serves amazing fresh fish and a tasty traditional paella.

Open: 10am until 4:30pm and 7:15pm until 11:30pm

Address: Calle Pintor Sorolla, 03710 Calpe

Booking: +34 865 64 25 22

Price: €€-€€€

8. Lapsus Bistro

Lapsus Bistro serves beautifully presented fresh Mediterranean, Spanish and European cuisine.

Open: 1pm until 3:30pm and 7pm until 11pm

Address: Calle Torreones 15, 03710 Calpe

Booking: +34 661 04 05 41

Price: €€-€€€

9. MeAbrassas Town

For meat lovers, MeAbrassas Town serves beautifully cooked steaks and a variety of interesting starters.

Open: 11am until 12am

Address: Calle de Blasco Ibanez 5 Local 21/22, 03710 Calpe

Booking: +34 965 83 14 12

Price: €

10. Beat

For a fine-dining experience or a special occasion, Michelin star restaurant Beat serves fusion Mediterranean cuisine in a stunning setting.

Open: 1:30pm until 3:30pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Address: Partida Marisol Park 1A, 03710 Calpe

Booking: +34 965 87 57 00

Price: €€€€

Schools in Calpe

When moving to a new area, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Calpe has some impressive education centres.

Laude The Lady Elizabeth School teaches pupils from nursery up to sixth form and has a very high reputation. English is the official language of the school, however, studies are complemented by a Spanish curriculum.

CEIP Azorin is a public school in Calpe that teaches in Spanish, following the Spanish curriculum.

Healthcare in Calpe

Hospitals

HCB Calpe International

is part of the network of polyclinic centres of Hospital Clinica Benidorm and treats nationals and foreigners.

Address: Av. Diputacion, 49, 03710 Calpe

Contact: 966 07 27 37 or click here

Doctors

Centro de Salud de Calpe

Centro de Salud de Calpe is a public medical centre where you can also register for Spanish health services. It also has 24 hour emergency services.

Address: Carrer Conde de Altea, 0, 03710 Calpe

Contact: 966 87 04 50 or click here

Dentists

Calpe Dental

Calpe Dental covers a range of services in English and Spanish. The clinic is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art dental equipment—including computerised imaging systems, digital X-rays and intra-oral cameras.

Address: Avenida Ejercitos Españoles, 16, Edificio Albamar Bajo, 03710 Calpe

Contact: 96 583 5657 or click here

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is great but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Calpe.

Emergency services, including fire and police: 112

Ambulance: 902

National police: 091

Local police: 092

Guardia Civil: 062

