By Joshua Manning • 30 March 2022 • 15:10

Musical plumber lands Hollywood movie deal Image credit: Instagram @kevcranethesingingplumber

An English plumber has landed a Hollywood movie deal after rising to fame in the music world.

Kev Crane from Leicestershire, was working as a plumber, installing a bathroom at the home of record producer Paul Conneally for six weeks. Unaware of Paul’s profession, he was overheard singing along to the radio. Paul then proceeded to offer him a record deal. Under the label New Reality Records, Kev made his first album inspired by 1980s music and it proved so successful that he will be releasing a second in April.

His story caught the attention of Film Producer Stacy Sherman and Screen Writer Billy Ray, known for writing The Hunger Games movie screenplay.

Sherman stated: “What could be better? “Sinks fixed, dreams dashed, heartache, hope and UK music.”

A script has also been drafted by British sitcom and film writers Dick Clement and Ian la Frenais who are known for classics such as “The Likely Lads, Auf Wiedersehen and Pet”

In response to the movie deal, Kev stated: “It’s like I’m watching this happen to someone else. Not for one minute did I think this could happen to me”

“I’ve had some sleepless nights thinking about this whole story – the record deal and now the film. It’s so exciting.”

“We grew up watching shows like Porridge and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet along with films like The Commitments, so it feels unreal to be now working with the creators of those and having Zoom calls with them in LA and to think it’s our story that they’re working on,” added Kev.

“Various actors names have been suggested for the film including Jude Law, Colin Firth, Jason Statham, Ricky Gervais”said Crane; with Paul Coneally adding: “Nick Frost and Simon Pegg would be good choices to play us”

