By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 March 2022 • 18:40
Norwegians could be headed to Spain this summer
The company found that most people were keen to travel again after two years of lockdowns and restrictions that came with the global pandemic. According to the organisation many Norwegians made good use of the restrictions to travel locally but now they wished to go abroad again, to get a “change of scenery”.
Maria Østerhus Lobo, Head of Politics and Communication at Virke, spoke of the pent-up demand for Norwegians to holiday overseas.
She told NTB that “After two years of Norwegian holidays, many people now plan to travel abroad during the holidays. Denmark, Spain, and Sweden are without a doubt the most popular destinations for us Norwegians.”
NHO, who also conducted a similar survey recently found that Norwegians were looking to travel, however the numbers of respondents indicating that they were looking to go abroad was significantly lower.
In the NHO survey 23 percent of those surveyed said they wished to holiday in Norway or more locally, whilst 14 percent said they would be travelling abroad.
Kristin Krohn Devold, CEO of NHO Reiseliv, said that she felt that many will want to spend their summer holiday in Norway despite a lack of travel restrictions throughout Europe. She continued saying rising prices and security concerns would stop some from travelling abroad.
The news that Norwegians could be headed to Spain is great news for a hard hit Spanish hospitality sector, but with unseasonal weather many may choose to stay at home unless the clouds clear and the sun returns.
South African born, Peter moved to Spain after a ten-year stint in the UK. He has many years experience in corporate and marketing communications in the public and private sector. In his spare time he manages the websites for a a cat rescue and a drug rehabilitation support group in South Africa . Peter enjoys the outdoors, sailing, wildlife and good company.
