By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 March 2022 • 18:40

Norwegians could be headed to Spain this summer

A survey conduction by the Norwegian Trade Organisation Virke found that nearly half of the Norwegians surveyed were considering a summer holiday this year, and they could be headed to Spain.

The company found that most people were keen to travel again after two years of lockdowns and restrictions that came with the global pandemic. According to the organisation many Norwegians made good use of the restrictions to travel locally but now they wished to go abroad again, to get a “change of scenery”.

Maria Østerhus Lobo, Head of Politics and Communication at Virke, spoke of the pent-up demand for Norwegians to holiday overseas.

She told NTB that “After two years of Norwegian holidays, many people now plan to travel abroad during the holidays. Denmark, Spain, and Sweden are without a doubt the most popular destinations for us Norwegians.”

NHO, who also conducted a similar survey recently found that Norwegians were looking to travel, however the numbers of respondents indicating that they were looking to go abroad was significantly lower.

In the NHO survey 23 percent of those surveyed said they wished to holiday in Norway or more locally, whilst 14 percent said they would be travelling abroad.

Kristin Krohn Devold, CEO of NHO Reiseliv, said that she felt that many will want to spend their summer holiday in Norway despite a lack of travel restrictions throughout Europe. She continued saying rising prices and security concerns would stop some from travelling abroad.

The news that Norwegians could be headed to Spain is great news for a hard hit Spanish hospitality sector, but with unseasonal weather many may choose to stay at home unless the clouds clear and the sun returns.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.