By Guest Writer • 30 March 2022 • 15:49

Best passport for many reasons Credit: Pixabay

REPORT finds that the best passport to own is that from Luxembourg based on five major factors, not just travel.

The Sixth Annual Passport Index produced by tax and immigration consultancy Nomad Capitalist was, it says, designed to educate aspiring global citizens about the true value of the world’s citizenships.

It takes into account a number of factors based on visa-free travel, taxation, perception, dual citizenship and personal freedom gathered from sources such as IATA, World Happiness Report and 18 other international sources.

Based on the concept that citizens of different countries do deal with far different requirements to pay tax, live freely, comply with regulations and avoid scrutiny when traveling the report analyses the true value of each passport.

The list is quite interesting and the majority of the ‘best’ countries are based in Europe with Luxembourg coming first, narrowly beating Sweden, Ireland, Belgium and Switzerland.

Not even in the top 20 are Spain at 24 and the UK at 26 but perhaps surprisingly, the self-proclaimed ‘Land of the Free’, the United States of America comes in at number 41, well beaten by Canada and Chile as well as being only three places above Hong Kong.

Equally unsurprisingly, the three worst passports to own come from Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan.

