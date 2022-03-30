By Matthew Roscoe • 30 March 2022 • 12:33

JUST IN: Multiple children injured in school bus crash in Trier, Germany.

GERMANY – Multiple children have been injured following a school bus crash in the German city of Trier on Wednesday, March 30.

Around 14 children are believed to have been injured after the school bus, which runs from Ralingen via Olk, Trierweiler and Sirzenich to Trier, crashed head-on into a tree near the Kaiser-Wilhelm Bridge.

According to the police, there were 36 passengers on the bus – 35 schoolchildren and one young adult – the 14 injured were rushed to hospital, and although some of the injuries were deemed serious, no one is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, as reported by German news outlet SWR.

According to initial reports, the school bus travelling the VRT line 25 collided with the tree at around 7.25 am on March 30 while close to 120 rescue workers were deployed to the scene of the accident.

Following the incident, Trier City Council updated road users about the accident and noted that the driver had also been injured in the crash.

“The bus driver was injured and taken to the hospital,” they said in a tweet.

⚠️ Bilder vom Unfallort am Martinsufer. Der Bus ist von der Kaiser-Wilhelm-Brücke kommend nach rechts abgebogen aufs Martinsufer. Dabei ist er frontal gegen den Baum in der Fahrbahnmitte geprallt. pic.twitter.com/BbF75wwzTF — stadt_trier (@Stadt_Trier) March 30, 2022

Police reports state that 22 children were taken care of in the nearby Toni-Chorus sports hall where they were picked up by their parents.

According to the city council, “all those affected by the crash are now either in the hospital or back with their parents. The collection point in the Toni-Chorus-Halle is now closed.”

They also noted that “the tree was sawed off and the route on Martinsufer is passable again.”

