By Joshua Manning • 30 March 2022 • 19:56

Spanish pensioner arrested for 50 years of domestic abuse Image credit: Local Police

An 83 year old man in Valencia, has been arrested for more than 50 years of domestic abuse.

According to local reports, the arrest was made by Local Police on Tuesday 29th March in Valencia, who found that the victim had barricaded herself in her room, to stop her husband from entering.

She reported abuse throughout her whole relationship spanning over 50 years, which included physical abuse, insults and threats. The victim’s children confirmed that their mother had been abused for years and that they had frequently encouraged her to leave their father. She later told agents of the GAMA group that she had been unable to do so for financial reasons.

The GAMA group, that currently protects over 600 women in the city of Valencia, has domestic abuse detection programmes in place, as well as holding talks and conferences on the subject. They also have agreements with health care providers, who may alert them to any suspected cases of domestic abuse.

Aarón Cano, Councillor for Citizen Protection, said that he felt “Profoundly affected”.

“We tend to think that cases such as these no longer exist, we think we have advanced, and although that is sometimes true, cases as extreme as this one, remind us how much more we have left to do”.

