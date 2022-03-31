By Joshua Manning • 31 March 2022 • 19:32

52-year-old woman rushed to hospital after traffic accident on A1

A 52-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after a traffic accident on the Spanish A1 motorway.

The incident, which took place at 11pm Wednesday 30 March, involved the collision of two cars on the A-1 motorway near El Molar, a municipality of the Community of Madrid. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles. One of the drivers, a man, was uninjured and allowed to leave the scene. The 52-year old woman however, was rushed to the La Paz Hospital in Madrid with multiple bruisings.

The first emergency call was reported to be made at around 11pm, the call was then referred to the Summa medical team, the Community of Madrid Fire Brigade and the Guardia Civil, who attended the scene. The Fire Brigade cleared the road after the accident while the Guardia Civil took over the investigation of the accident.