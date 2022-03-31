By Laura Kemp • 31 March 2022 • 13:35

7 Spanish communities on high alert due to 'Scandinavian super-trough' bringing storms and snow. image: wiki

The AEMET has put seven Spanish communities on high alert due to weather from the west of the Scandinavian peninsula potentially bringing storms and snow.

In three of the seven communities on high alert, Aragon, Cataluña and Navarra, the warning is level orange due to possible accumulations of snow up to 20 centimetres thick in the next 24 hours.

The arrival of the ‘super-trough’ today, March 31, from the west of the Scandinavian peninsula will drop the thermometers and bring precipitation and risks as a result of the Arctic front.

In Navarra, the snowfalls will affect from 6pm to points in the Pyrenees, while in Catalonia there is an orange warning for snow in the Aran Valley, a yellow warning due to rain in Barcelona and Girona and due to wind in Tarragona.

In the communities of Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y Leon and La Rioja, the yellow warning for snowfall will be held throughout the day and in Andalucia, the Valencian Community and the City of Melilla there is a yellow alert for strong gusts of wind and waves.

The State Meteorological Agency has warned that with the orange alert there is a risk of unusual weather phenomena and a degree of danger for usual activities. With the yellow warning, there is no meteorological risk for the population in general, however, except for certain activities.

