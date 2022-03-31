By Joshua Manning • 31 March 2022 • 14:57

Alicante-March sees lowest sunlight levels since 1966 Image Credit: Pixabay

During the month of March, Alicante has only had 86 hours of Sunlight the lowest figure since 1966, according to the State Meteorological Agency.

Although the month of March may have seen low levels of sunlight and grey skies, it isn’t all bad news.The recent rain seen in the last two weeks has amounted to up to 900 litres per square metre in many areas of the province, providing water reserves for the whole year and saving farmers 60 million euros for their 200,00 hectares of irrigated land.

According to data provided by the University Institute of Geography of the University of Alicante, the rainfall is the equivalent to about 150 hm³ of irrigation water, which has an average price of 0.40 euros/m³ which would amount to 400,000 euros for each cubic hectometer of water purchased.

The month of April will begin with the arrival of a cold front from the Atlantic, accompanied by a mass of cold air from the Arctic that will cause a return to winter weather, with rainfall in the Bay of Biscay, Galicia, Andalusia and the northeast of the peninsula as well as snow cover that will be seen at the 600 and 1,000 metre level in mountains in the interior.

