By Guest Writer • 31 March 2022 • 17:48

Celebrating 30 years of Cudeca Credit: Cudeca Foundation

BENALMADENA mayor helped celebrate 30th Anniversary of Cudeca Foundation at a ceremony held on Wednesday March 30.

Victor Navas joined Dr. Marisa Martín, Chief Executive and Medical Director, (founder together with Joan Hunt) of Cudeca Hospice who opened the event by explaining what this anniversary means.

30 years of caring in a very special way for more than 17,000 people with cancer and other advanced illnesses. Adding life to their days, as the Foundation’s motto says. Many lives touched and much life added.

A project that in 30 years has received the unconditional support of the whole of Malaga community, which generously sustains it: 2,150 regular donors, 900 volunteers, general donors, private companies, town councils, Malaga Provincial Council, Ministry of Health and Families, makes this palliative care project a reality.

It has become a national and international reference, currently with 105 professionals, including doctors, nurses, auxiliary nurses and support staff, psychologists, social workers and physiotherapists.

Special mention was made of the resident expat community, especially the British, who were the main and almost the only support in Cudeca’s first 15 years: the word “hospice”, the sunflower, so defining of Cudeca’s essence, are imported from the UK, the cradle of palliative care.

Among the events that will celebrate this anniversary are the Cudeca Walkathon, on May 28 May, a Scientific Conference on Paediatric Palliative Care and Volunteering, which will take place in October and November and a charity concert at the Cervantes Theatre in Malaga Capital, on November 30.

Thank you for reading ‘Benalmadena mayor helped celebrate 30th Anniversary of Cudeca’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.