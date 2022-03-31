Bruce Willis ‘misfired loaded gun on set’ amid his aphasia battle

By Fergal MacErlean • 31 March 2022 • 17:13

Bruce Willis, Quentin Tarantino,Maria de Medeiros and Lawrence Bender on the set of Pulp Fiction, 1994. Credit: Twitter

Bruce Willis reportedly misfired a loaded gun on set and asked directors “what am I doing here?” during his heartbreaking aphasia battle.

The alleged incident happened two years ago on a Cincinnati set of the movie “Hard Kill,” when Willis unexpectedly fired a gun loaded with a blank on the wrong cue, according to two people familiar with the incident, The Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday, March 30.

No one was injured. in the alleged incident, which the film’s producer disputed had occurred, but the alleged discharge left actors and crew members shaken, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Bruce Willis, 67, has been diagnosed with a brain condition called aphasia and will be stepping away from acting, his family announced on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Instagram, his family said: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“As a result of this, and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Bruce also reportedly did not know what he was doing on the set of the upcoming film White Elephant, which was filmed in April.

Two crew members recalled the star asking: “I know why you’re here, and I know why you’re here, but why am I here?”

The film’s director Jesse V. Johnson explained Bruce’s team told him that “it would be best if we could finish shooting him by lunch and let him go early.”

