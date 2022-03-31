By Joshua Manning • 31 March 2022 • 17:26
Celebrity make-up artist AJ Crimson dies Image Credit: Instagram
AJ was known in the movie industry for his make-up work on celebrity artists such as Hilary Duff and Fergie, as well as having worked on productions such as the Hunger Games. He was also an entrepreneur with his own cosmetic beauty line that included his own make-up kits and foundation.
With over 110,000 followers on Instagram, his death has led to an outpour of messages from his fans and friends all over social media, with many taking to Twitter to express their anguish:
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.