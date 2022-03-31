Trending:

Celebrity make-up artist AJ Crimson dies

By Joshua Manning • 31 March 2022 • 17:26

Celebrity make-up artist AJ Crimson dies Image Credit: Instagram

The celebrity make-up artist and beauty influencer has died at the age of 27 with the cause of his death remaining unknown.

AJ was known in the movie industry for his make-up work on celebrity artists such as Hilary Duff and Fergie, as well as having worked on productions such as the Hunger Games. He was also an entrepreneur with his own cosmetic beauty line that included his own make-up kits and foundation.

With over 110,000 followers on Instagram, his death has led to an outpour of messages from his fans and friends all over social media, with many taking to Twitter to express their anguish:


@CNeptuneArtistr “We lost a phenomenal makeup artist in the makeup industry. Celebrity MUA x creator of AJ Crimson Beauty has transitioned. Throughout my career he has been an inspiration. @ajcrimson
My deepest condolences”
@IamRellAnthony “You hugged me so tight on Sunday, I’m so lost for words. Sleep Peacefully Friend, thank you for all of your support!!!”
@cookingwithallo “My Heart is broken.My friend gained his wings! But I am broken! stomach in knots and I can’t believe this is real! just doesn’t feel real. #AjCrimson fly high my friend. I will miss you and remember all the best parts of you for ever!”
@RealTheresaM: “I’m still in shock to hear about a legendary MUA & artist @ajcrimson has passed away. We need to send prayers & thoughts to his family. We are losing too many legends especially in the beauty world. RIP AJ”

