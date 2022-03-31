By Joshua Manning • 31 March 2022 • 17:26

Celebrity make-up artist AJ Crimson dies Image Credit: Instagram

The celebrity make-up artist and beauty influencer has died at the age of 27 with the cause of his death remaining unknown.

AJ was known in the movie industry for his make-up work on celebrity artists such as Hilary Duff and Fergie, as well as having worked on productions such as the Hunger Games. He was also an entrepreneur with his own cosmetic beauty line that included his own make-up kits and foundation.

With over 110,000 followers on Instagram, his death has led to an outpour of messages from his fans and friends all over social media, with many taking to Twitter to express their anguish: