By Chris King • 31 March 2022 • 23:48

Fuengirola bullring goes up for sale. image: Google maps - Ralf Tatee

Fuengirola bullring has been put up for sale at a price of €4.5 million



Taurina Victoria, the company that owns the Fuengirola Bullring, has put the facility up for sale at the price of €4.5. As detailed in the sales publicity, it has fully compatible commercial, hospitality, and cultural-recreational uses for the development of activities.

As advertised by the Idealista portal, the sale includes “the bullring, the car parks, and the commercial premises” existing outside the bullring, the latter adding a total of some “2,500m²” for commercial use.

Fuengirola bullring currently has “a capacity of 4,029 spectators, and has been used as a multipurpose venue for holding concerts, motor shows, horse shows, weddings, or any type of event”.

According to the portal, it was “largely refurbished in 2012 and extended, with a newly built area, preserving the design of the facade, but with the construction of an extra 2,500m² of commercial premises”, and is for sale ‘exclusively’ via the Gilmar real estate and consulting company.

The public building has “6,904m² on a plot of 5,234, as well as emergency and smoke exits, with a garage for more than 50 vehicles. Its value is €4.5 million. In addition, the bullring has a lift, two floors, and the energy certificate in process”, indicates the announcement of the portal.

Gilmar has confirmed the existence of buyers interested in acquiring the emblematic bullring, noting that they have expressed an “interest in changing the use, or making another type of building”. At this, they have remarked that the facilities can only have a “cultural use, that cannot be changed”.

On July 8, 1962, the bullring was inaugurated with a show starring Cesar Giron, Manuel Seguro, and Jose Martinez. Since then, work was been undertaken on the building on the occasion of its “50th anniversary”. It was reopened on October 6, 2012, with a line-up consisting of “El Cordobes, El Fandi, and Juan Jose Padilla”, indicates the publication.

Tauroemocion took over the management of the bullring in Fuengirola in June 2019 as the “lessee”. They have pointed out that they are unaware of the sale of the historic building by its owner, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

