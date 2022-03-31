By Guest Writer • 31 March 2022 • 15:29

Salvador Sobral on stage Credit: Salvador Sobral Facebook

FUENGIROLA hosts the Sohail Jazz & World Music Experience on June 17 and 18 at Castle Sohail.

On Friday, June 17, the Cuban pianist and composer Pepe Rivero and the Ibizan singer Ángela Cervantes come together to present the works of the Puerto Rican artist Sylvia Rexach at Marenostrum Fuengirola.

Following them, will be a special presentation by 2017 Eurovision Song Contest winner Portuguese singer Salvador Sobral who has turned to jazz and fronts El Cuarteto Secreto.

Saturday night highlights two of the most respected Spanish acts, firstly El Trio featuring Carles Benavent (electric bass), Tino di Geraldo (drums) and Jorge Pardo (sax and flute), who had a huge hit with the album Flamenco Leak.

Closing the event will be a performance of the album Vida, the third instalment of the De Cerca, the project that brought together Josemi Carmona (guitar), Javier Colina (double bass) and Bandolero (cajon) which combines popular pieces, many of them with Latin American roots and Josemi Carmona’s flamenco compositions.

Both nights will fit in perfectly in the ancient interior of the castle as the performs play under the starry Fuengirola sky.

Tickets which cost €38.50 for each night or €65 for both nights plus booking fee are now available to book at www.marenostrumfuengirola.com and El Corte Inglés.

