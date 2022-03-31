Just in: Youth arrested as woman found dead in bathtub in Madrid

By Laura Kemp • 31 March 2022 • 10:26

Avenida de la Constitución 12, Las Rozas, where the crime occurred. Image - Google Street View

A youth has been arrested following the discovery of a woman found dead in the bathtub of her home in Madrid.

The Guardia Civil has arrested a youth responsible for the death of a 41-year-old woman who was found dead yesterday, March 30, in the bathtub of her house in Las Rozas, sources from the Madrid Command and Emergencies 112 have reported.

The discovery took place around 2:45pm at an address located at number 12 on Avenida de la Constitucion. After a warning, officers attended the scene, which verified that there was the lifeless body of a middle-aged woman who, due to her rigidity, had been dead for hours.

The woman showed signs of suffocation but it will be the autopsy that determines the causes and circumstances of death. The victim lived in that address with her partner, a 64-year-old man, and his two grandchildren.

The Guardia Civil, which has taken charge of this violent death, has arrested one of the grandchildren in connection to the death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.