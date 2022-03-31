Kate Garraway closes husband Derek’s company which is almost 200k in debt

By Chris King • 31 March 2022 • 21:05

To add to the turmoil surrounding the life of Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway since her husband Derek Draper succumbed to Covid-19, it has now been revealed that she has had to close down his company, according to The Sun.

With 54-year-old Mr Draper incapacitated and unable to continue working, his psychotherapy company Astra Aspera Ltd is allegedly £184,000 in debt, of which, £125,000 is tax owing. A liquidator who has subsequently been appointed will reportedly now break up the company’s assets.

“It’s terribly sad, but Derek can’t work and has no prospect of being able to do so in the near future, so Kate thought it best to close it down”, a family friend told MailOnline.

Kate’s husband contracted coronavirus back in 2020 when the pandemic first started, and as a result of his continuing illness, 54-year-old Kate was appointed as a director of Derek’s firm. She has had to juggle her on-screen duties with the constant care of her husband since he returned home.

Last November, the GMB presenter revealed that she had secretly flown with Derek to North America, to participate in a ground-breaking new medical trial in the hope of curing his ailment. This came as the result of a world-renowned doctor contacting Kate after hearing about Derek’s condition during a television show.

Unfortunately, this January, Kate announced that her husband was still not progressing as she had hoped. ‘Finding Derek‘, a documentary made about Kate’s ongoing life caring for her husband, won an NTA award. A follow-up to this programme, ‘Caring For Derek’, was broadcast earlier this year.

