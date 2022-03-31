Martin Lewis hammers desk in despair on This Morning as energy crisis leaves him angry

By Fergal MacErlean • 31 March 2022 • 16:00
Image: Twitter
And after speaking of the “panic and anxiety” facing millions of Brits, he was lost for words when asked about the prospect of people being unable to afford their bills this winter.
Martin, 49, said: “I would challenge any politician to have my mailbag. It is desperate.
“I sit with my head in my hands at my desk time and time again and I read a message with frustration.”
The shock revelation from the man millions of ordinary people turn to for financial tips and advice came before he banged his home desk which set his camera wobbling.
He added: “I don’t have an answer. When you’re on the lowest income, the help out there is not enough. There is no way to balance your books.”
Millions of Brits will see their energy bills soar by a record £693 a year when, as The Sun reports, the new price cap comes in tomorrow.
Customers struggling to submit meter readings ahead of the price jump saw energy websites crash.
https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/03/31/energy-websites-crash/
The rise, which will begin on April 1, will take the average household bill to £1,971 a year.
E.ON Next. blamed Lewis in a tweet for ‘bringing down Britain’ with his tip to read your meter today.
The energy company has since deleted the tweet.
