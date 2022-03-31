Masked burglar breaks into Beckham’s mansion while family are home

By Laura Kemp • 31 March 2022 • 9:37

Image - s_bukley/shutterstock

A masked burglar broke into the Beckham’s home in West London, stealing thousands of pounds worth of items.

The masked burglar managed to force their way into a spare bedroom at the Beckham’s mansion in Holland Park, which is worth £40 million and stole the valuables while David, Victoria and Harper slept.

The theft, on February 28, was only noticed when Cruz, 17, returned from a night out to find the bedroom upturned and saw broken glass from a window.

David, 46, apparently called 999 and he and Cruz began searching the home for the perpetrator while 47-year-old Victoria and 10-year-old Harper waited for the police to arrive.

A source told The Sun: “Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area.!

“Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as onebedroom before they ran off.

Although no one was hurt, the family are said to be “shaken up” by the incident.

The thief stole thousands of pounds worth of designer clothes, accessories and electrical goods that were in the spare room.

Two other properties were also targeted, however, one of the houses was empty and the thief did not manage to force entry into the other.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.