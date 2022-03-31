By Chris King • 31 March 2022 • 20:15

Tractor accident leaves one man dead in Granada province. One dead, three injured after factory explosion in Sevilla province. image: junta de andalucia

An explosion in a factory in Moron de la Frontera leaves one dead and at least three injured



According to 112 Emergency services in Sevilla, at least one person has died, and at least three more were injured after an explosion at a factory in the Sevilla municipality of Moron de la Frontera today, Thursday, March 31.

One other person is also reported as missing following the blast at the Tomas Guerrero egg incubation factory at around 4.40pm. The facility is located at Km14 on the Arahal de Moron de la Frontera A-8125 road. Some witnesses have reported hearing two almost simultaneous explosions, accompanied by huge clouds of smoke.

Upon receiving the emergency call, 112 immediately dispatched members of the Health Emergency 061 ambulance, with a medical crew, along with patrols from the National Police, and representatives of the department of Labour Inspection and Occupational Hazards.

At the moment, apart from the missing person, it is unknown if there were more people inside the building when the incident occurred. The injured parties have been evacuated by ambulance, reportedly with serious injuries, to the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Sevilla. For one of the more seriously injured, it was necessary to deploy a helicopter.

Due to the risk of new explosions, the road between Arahal and Moron was cordoned off by the police to prevent the passage of traffic. This also facilitated easy access to the facility for emergency service vehicles, as reported by diariodesevilla.

