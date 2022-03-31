By Joshua Manning • 31 March 2022 • 16:05

Police worker imprisoned over affair with rapist Image Credit: Wiltshire Police

A police worker has been imprisoned following her affair with a convicted rapist.

Rachel Beale, 53, from Oxfordshire, was an offender manager within Wiltshire police’s management of sexual and violent offenders unit. On Wednesday 30 March, she was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for her affair with the convicted rapist, after previously pleading guilty to the offence in January. The affair was reported to have lasted from February to September 2020.

The investigation was carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “Despite knowing there was an imbalance of power she pursued the relationship. She also admitted misusing her police identification to book hotel rooms while Covid restrictions were in place and without policing purpose and treating him more favourably than others she was managing.”

The Deputy chief constable of Wiltshire Police Paul Mills stated: “Rachel Beale betrayed the trust of the public, and betrayed the trust of her colleagues, when she blatantly abused her position to commit this crime.”

“The outcome of this investigation and today’s sentence shows that there is no place in policing for someone who behaves in this way.”

“I want our communities across Swindon and Wiltshire to have the utmost confidence in their police force, and, although cases like this highlight the disappointing and unacceptable minority, I hope the public can see that we are committed to rooting out any kind of misconduct and taking the appropriate action.”

