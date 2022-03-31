By Laura Kemp • 31 March 2022 • 12:04

Price of diesel exceeds price of petrol for first time ever in Spain. image: creative commons

The price of diesel has surpassed the price of petrol for the first time ever in Spain.

The escalation of fuel due to the war in Ukraine does not stop, despite the respite that was taken last week. Its price, according to the latest EU Oil Bulletin, has risen again just one day before the discounts of 20 cents required by the Government in its economic recovery plan begin to be applied tomorrow, April 1.

Diesel fuel is the most affected by the increases. This week it has reached an average of €1.837 euros at the pumps after rising 2.28 per cent in just one week, a price that it has not reached at any other time in history and that for the first time exceeds the cost of the super 95, which remains at €1.818 per litre after a push of 0.2 per cent.

Filling up a 55-litre tank costs almost €100.1 (€27.5 more than a year ago) and filling up with diesel fuel costs €101.2, some €36.3 more. In percentages, 37.88 per cent and 55.93 per cent respectively more expensive than in the same week last year.

There are two reasons why diesel prices are soaring: one is that Russia is one of the main exporters of this fuel and the economic sanctions affect its distribution. The other is that it is still the dominant fuel in the Spanish car fleet and therefore the higher demand in times of scarce supply pushes up the price.

