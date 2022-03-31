Putin faces revolt over blunders in Ukraine a British spy chief has said.

By Fergal MacErlean • 31 March 2022 • 13:36

Credit: YouTube

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is facing a revolt from his military over his handling of the war in Ukraine, a British spy chief has said.



Sir Jeremy Fleming, the director of GCHQ, said that the Russian leader had “massively misjudged” the capabilities of his military, The Times reported on Wednesday, March 30.

The London newspaper also reports that intelligence shared with British spy agencies has indicated that Russian troops are refusing to carry out orders, and are sabotaging their equipment.

Fleming made the assessment in a speech at the Australian National University in Canberra.

He said Putin “overestimated” his military’s capacity who are “short of weapons and morale”.

Putin’s errors amounted to a “strategic miscalculation”, Fleming added.

And news channel CNN, citing a Washington official, reported “persistent tension” between Putin and the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Russian forces have been regrouping in Belarus after the Kremlin said it would limit its invasion to concentrate on the “liberation” of Donbas, in the east.

Defectors have joined the Ukrainian army in a “legion” of volunteers.

The Euro Weekly News reported earlier this week how Russian soldiers have been contacted by Ukraine in a bid to get them to surrender under favourable terms.

Morale among Russian troops will be further hit by news that soldiers with “acute radiation sickness” are reportedly being rushed from the Chernobyl site to a special medical facility.

