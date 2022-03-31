Second cabinet minister admits laws were broken at Downing Street parties

By Fergal MacErlean • 31 March 2022 • 13:00

Credit: Pixabay

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said that people had “broken the regulations” in reference to the Downing Street parties.



Ms Trevelyan’s comments on Sky News on Thursday, March 31, come a day after Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister and justice secretary, told the BBC “it is clear there were breaches of the law”.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, previously told the House of Commons that Covid guidelines had been followed in Downing Street “at all times”.

Yesterday he refused to admit that any criminality had occured during questions from the Commons liaison committee.

Earlier this week, the Met Police announced that an initial tranche of 20 fixed penalties were being issued as a result of the investigation into the gatherings in 2020 and 2021.

Asked if the law had been broken on 20 occasions, Ms Trevelyan told Sky News: “That’s right, they’ve broken the regulations that were set in the COVID Act and the police deem that that was what they did and therefore they’ve been fined accordingly.”

The Metropolitan Police have been investigating 12 events, including at least three attended by Mr Johnson.

The Prime Minister had not received any fine, Dominic Raab told the BBC on Wednesday.

Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP are all calling for Boris Johnson to quit over the parties held in the pandemic.

