Susanna Reid hilariously mocked for fashion faux pas on GMB

By Laura Kemp • 31 March 2022 • 12:29

Presenter Susanna Reid was hilariously mocked for her fashion sense on Good Morning Britain today, March 31.

Known for her sense of style, Susanna Reid made a fashion faux pas this morning on GMB which saw viewers taking to social media to mock her.

Reid, 51, wore a brightly coloured striped blouse as she sat next to co-host Ben Shepard, 47, with some viewers comparing the shirt to a deck chair and children’s TV character Andy Pandy.

The multicoloured blouse had bright horizontal stripes and a frill around the buttons.

Viewers took to Twitter to ridicule the look, with one writing “Ben welcomes Andy Pandy to the studio.”

The deck chair look 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qp1TYmzzSz — Mx Christopher John (@mrchrisjohn) March 31, 2022

Others compared the shirt to a deck chair, writing: “Susanna? Cleethorpes want their deckchair back #gmb #megges.”

As another added: “Susanna looks like a stick of rock this morning #gmb.”

While a third commented: “OMG – who dressed Susanna Reid on GMB this morning – Bertie Basset?”

One viewer even begged Reid to change her clothes: “SUSANNA PLEASE CHANGE YOUR SHIRT… YOUR BLINDING ME.”

This follows Reid previously admitting that the idea of men finding her attractive is something her teenagers can’t understand, and also revealed they do not watch her on GMB.

'Welcome Andy Pandy to the studio!' Susanna Reid's GMB outfit is hilariously compared to children's TV puppet by surprised fans https://t.co/YMZwgQcvYE pic.twitter.com/sUYcBDOh97 — Tande (@tanndde) March 31, 2022

She told The Sun: “[Men fancying me] that would go over their heads and certainly would not be a conversation that I would initiate with them!”

“It would be really weird. I think they love it that I can dress up and look nice and be on telly. They don’t watch me.”

“Sometimes clips of the programme are on TikTok and there’s a little bit of a, ‘Wow, OK, Mum’s on TikTok,’ but it’s not a big deal.”

