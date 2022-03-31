Varicose veins can develop further and compromise the health of people with vascular diseases

By Euro Weekly News Media • 31 March 2022 • 14:58

Varicose veins and chronic venous insufficiency are very well known medical conditions, as they are considered to be the most prevalent disorders in the population. Although, in the majority of cases, dilated veins do not usually develop further and stay at the early stages of development, 0.5% to 2% of the population will develop more severe cases of the condition, such as active venous ulcers. It is at this stage of the disease, which causes severe incapacity, when other more severe complications can also occur, such as superinfection. In the majority of cases, this happens because the issue was not given adequate attention and the patient did not visit a specialist on time.

“The main problem with varicose veins is that, as it is such a common condition known by the majority of people, it is not given enough importance when it emerges, or it is thought to be merely an aesthetical problem. However, we cannot forget that the existence of varicose veins indicates that there is a problem with the circulatory system, specifically with the blood reflux to the heart”, explains the Head of the Angiology and Vascular Surgery Unit of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, Dr Fernando Gallardo Pedrajas.

This specialist highlights that “varicose veins are the most visible proof of a chronic venous disease and their emergence is the consequence of the excessive accumulation of blood caused by failure of the venous valves, which leads to their engorgement”. This is a very prevalent disorder suffered by 50% to 70% of the Spanish population with clear sex differentiation, as females tend to suffer more from this disease, especially at the age of 35 – 40 onwards.

The most efficient and practical methods for the removal of varicose veins are non-invasive procedures that use catheters or minimally-invasive surgery, given that medicine currently avails of techniques that do not require incisions to be made and offer final outcomes. Varicose veins can impact the quality of life of patients, reducing their ability to move and causing intense pain. It is important to remain alert when these veins become darker, when blemishes emerge around the ankles and when there are any changes to the appearance of the vein” explains Dr Fernando Gallardo Pedrajas.

For the treatment of varicose veins, it is essential to conduct an individual study on each patient in order to select the most adequate treatment. The Angiology and Vascular Surgery Unit of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital offers a large portfolio of services associated with the treatment of varicose veins.