By Laura Kemp • 01 April 2022 • 16:22

Age Care Easter Fayre raising money for Ukraine

On Saturday, April 9, Age Care is holding an Easter Fayre from 11am until 2pm at the Calahonda International Baptist Church, raising funds for Age Care and the people of Ukraine.

The Age Care Easter Fayre will be opened by councillor Arancha Lopez accompanied by Katja Thirion of the Foreigner’s Department in La Cala, they are also expecting councillor Bill Anderson to attend.

There will be a wide variety of stalls offering artisan crafts, fashion items, jewellery, ornaments, and homemade baked goods. Refreshments will also be available and there will be live music, along with a grand raffle!

Everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy the fayre and the stalls whilst raising money for two very important causes.

Age Care Association is a small organisation whose aim is to help improve the lives of the elderly English speaking community as well as other nationalities. Age Care hold Coffee Mornings in six locations where people can socialise and make friends as well as receive help and advice on many issues.

Find out more about Age Care on their Facebook page: Click here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.